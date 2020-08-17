Richmond American Debuts New Model Homes in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Utah, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the debut of two inspired model homes at its Hidden Springs (RichmondAmerican.com/HiddenSprings) community. This notable new neighborhood in Pleasant Grove offers four must-see floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection, designed to place home ownership within reach for a wide range of buyers.

Model Grand Opening (RichmondAmerican.com/TourHiddenSprings)

The Pearl plan is one of two new model homes at Richmond American’s Hidden Springs community in Pleasant Grove, Utah.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by to tour the brand-new Moonstone and Pearl model homes at Hidden Springs starting on Friday, August 21. The Sales Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. It is closed on Sundays.

Two-story homes from the mid $300s

Four popular Seasons™ Collection floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms and up to approx. 2,660 sq. ft.

Hundreds of ways to personalize fixtures, flooring and finishes

Complimentary Home Gallery™ design consultation

Community parks, playgrounds and picnic areas

Located between Silicon Slopes and UVU, with easy access to I-15

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Hidden Springs, or any Richmond American community, will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Hidden Springs is located at 238 North 1350 West in Pleasant Grove. For more information, call 801.545.3429 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

