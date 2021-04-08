Richmond American Debuts New Model Homes in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD, Wash., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Oregon, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of two model homes at Seasons at Kemper Loop (RichmondAmerican.com/KemperLoop) in Ridgefield. This notable new neighborhood showcases the builder's sought-after Season™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/PortlandSeasons) floor plans, designed to put homeownership within reach for a wide range of homebuyers.

Richmond American’s two-story Pearl floor plan is modeled at Seasons at Kemper Loop in Ridgefield, Washington.

Model home tours

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Seasons at Kemper Loop to explore the brand-new, fully furnished Alexandrite and Pearl model homes and learn about other available floor plans at the community. The sales center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and from 12 to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

More about Seasons at Kemper Loop:

New ranch and two-story homes from the $400s

Six floor plans from the popular Seasons™ Collection

2 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 1,420 to 2,400 sq. ft.

Covered patios included

Limited homesites available!

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Seasons at Kemper Loop will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Kemper Loop is located at 565 N. 32nd Court in Ridgefield. Call 360.954.7344 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

