Richmond American Debuts New Models at Popular Folsom Masterplan

FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of four inspired model homes at Ladera and Mesa, the newest additions to the popular White Rock Springs Ranch masterplan in Folsom.

Model Grand Openings (RichmondAmerican.com/LaderaandMesaGO)

The Moonstone is one of two new models at Richmond American’s Ladera at White Rock Springs Ranch community in Folsom, California.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Ladera and Mesa at White Rock Springs Ranch for model home tours starting on Saturday, August 22. The Sales Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

Ladera at White Rock Springs Ranch (RichmondAmerican.com/Ladera)

Seasons™ Collection homes from the low $500s

Four single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 1,730 to 2,630 sq. ft.

Hundreds of exciting design options

Moonstone and Peridot models open for tour

Mesa at White Rock Springs Ranch (RichmondAmerican.com/Mesa)

New homes from the mid $500s

Four single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,990 to 3,020 sq. ft.

Abundant ways to personalize fixtures and finishes

Alexa and Sutherland models open for tour

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at either community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Ladera and Mesa at White Rock Springs Ranch are located at 3345 Jackrabbit Court in Folsom. For more information, call 916.581.7001 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

