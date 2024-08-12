Richmond American Debuts New Models in Lodi

Dynamic Andrea and Seth homes open for tours at The Preserve at Gateway

LODI, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the opening of two new model homes at The Preserve at Gateway (RichmondAmerican.com/ThePreserveAtGateway) in Lodi. This dynamic new Central Valley community showcases an impressive array of new homes offering professionally curated fixtures and finishes (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

Community highlights:

Richmond American’s two-story Seth floor plan is modeled at The Preserve at Gateway in Lodi, California.

New single- and two-story homes with open layouts

Four inspired floor plans boasting designer details

Up to 5 bedrooms and approx. 1,970 to 3,200 sq. ft.

Near wineries, shopping and dining in downtown Lodi

Close proximity to Highway 99 and I-5

Centrally located between Sacramento and the Bay Area

The Preserve at Gateway is located at 2257 Coral Court in Lodi. Call 209.650.7024 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.