Richmond American Debuts New Models in Marble Falls

Three homes are now open for tours at Gregg Ranch

MARBLE FALLS, Texas, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Texas, Inc. a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the opening of three new model homes at the Gregg Ranch masterplan (RichmondAmerican.com/GreggRanch) in Marble Falls. Richmond American builds at three Gregg Ranch communities—Shoreside, Ridgeview and Seasons at Gregg Ranch—showcasing an array of impressive new homes with flexible layouts and designer-curated finishes.

The two-story Elderberry is one of three Richmond American floor plans modeled at Gregg Ranch in Marble Falls, Texas.

Model home tours

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour the single-story Pewter and Agate and two-story Elderberry model homes at Gregg Ranch any time between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Sunday. While there, they can explore everything these notable neighborhoods have to offer, including resort-style amenities and multiple quick move-in opportunities.

Gregg Ranch highlights:

New single- and two-story homes from the $300s

11 inspired floor plans with designer details

Up to 5 bedrooms and approx. 2,960 sq. ft.

Attached RV garages available

Community pool, sports courts, trails, playground, dog park and more

Close proximity to wineries, breweries, shopping and dining

Near Horseshoe Bay , Lake Lyndon B. Johnson "LBJ" and Lake Austin

Gregg Ranch is located at 105 Agave Point in Marble Falls. Call 512.515.8107 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.