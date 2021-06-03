Richmond American Debuts New Models in Wilsonville and Washougal

PORTLAND, Ore., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Oregon, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the grand opening of model homes at Frog Pond (RichmondAmerican.com/FrogPond) in Wilsonville, Oregon, and Magnolia Heights (RichmondAmerican.com/MagnoliaHeights) in Washougal, Washington.

About Frog Pond

Richmond American’s two-story Jefferson floor plan is modeled at Frog Pond in Wilsonville, Oregon.

The Frog Pond masterplan is thoughtfully designed to promote connected communities and active lifestyles, featuring extensive walkways, shared gardens, recreational facilities and vibrant parks and trails—all near the beautiful Willamette River.

Community highlights:

New homes from the $600s

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 1,960 to 2,620 sq. ft.

Five two-story floor plans, including two paired plans

Commuter friendly location with easy access to I-5 and I-205

Notable West Linn / Wilsonville School District

/ School District Planned amenities include shops, restaurants and open spaces for gathering

Jefferson model now open for tours

About Magnolia Heights

Perched on a hill and surrounded by trees, the highly anticipated Magnolia Heights community boasts a prime location at the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge.

Community highlights:

Exceptional new homes from the $800s

Five ranch and two-story floor plans with open, inviting layouts

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 2,230 to 3,900 sq. ft.

Close proximity to Highway 14

Easy access to notable Camas District schools, downtown shopping and dining, and outdoor recreation at Lacamas Lake and nearby trails

Dayton model now open for tours

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at either community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Model home tours

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Frog Pond and Magnolia Heights to explore the brand-new models and learn about other available floor plans at the communities. The sales centers are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and from 12 to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

Frog Pond is located at 6682 SW Brisband Street in Wilsonville. Magnolia Heights is located at 901 W. Magnolia Loop in Washougal. Call 971.317.7525 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

