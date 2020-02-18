Richmond American Debuts New Neighborhood in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Utah, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Mira Bella, an exceptional new community in the heart of Herriman. The highly anticipated neighborhood offers nine ranch and two-story floor plans with abundant personalization options, including detached RV garages.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/MiraBellaGO)

Richmond American’s eye-catching Jessica plan is modeled at Mira Bella in Herriman, UT.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Grand Opening event at Mira Bella on Saturday, February 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests will enjoy complimentary lunch and tours of the brand-new Jessica model home—featuring five generous bedrooms and an optional 4-car garage!

More About Mira Bella:

New homes from the mid $400s

Spacious 1/3- to 1/2-acre homesites

9 ranch and two-story floor plans with 3-car garages

2 to 7 bedrooms, approx. 1,990 to 4,640 sq. ft.

Easy access to popular schools, Mountain View Corridor, downtown Herriman and The District

and The District Hundreds of options, including detached RV garages

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Mira Bella, or any Richmond American community, will have the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with professional design consultants to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Mira Bella is located at 5866 W. Suffolk Lane in Herriman. For more information about this and other exciting Herriman communities, call 801.545.3429 or visit RichmondAmerican.com/Herriman.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

