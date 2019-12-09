Richmond American Debuts New Neighborhood in Parker

PARKER, Colo., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of its highly anticipated Stone Creek Ranch (RichmondAmerican.com/StoneCreekRanch) community in Parker. The notable new neighborhood offers six inspired ranch and two-story floor plans with three to five bedrooms and approximately 1,880 to 3,880 square feet. Prices start from the mid $400s.

Grand Opening Celebration (RichmondAmerican.com/StoneCreekRanchGO)

The Hopewell is one of six eye-catching floor plans available at Richmond American’s new Stone Creek Ranch community in Parker, CO.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Grand Opening celebration at Stone Creek Ranch on Saturday, December 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests will enjoy a complimentary food truck lunch, tour the brand-new Arlington and Avril model homes and enter for a chance to win an exciting giveaway.

More about Stone Creek Ranch:

Planned community rec center with pool

Easy access to Douglas County schools, shopping, dining and recreation

Close proximity to Parker Road and E-470

Hundreds of design options

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Stone Creek Ranch, or any Richmond American community, will have the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with professional design consultants to choose colors, textures, finishes, fixtures and even furniture layouts for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Stone Creek Ranch is located at the intersection of S. Parker Road and E. Scott Road in Parker. For more information about this and other inviting Parker communities, call 303.850.5750 or visit RichmondAmerican.com/Parker.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

