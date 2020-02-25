Richmond American Debuts New Neighborhood in Popular Parker Masterplan

PARKER, Colo., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Ridgeline at Meridian Village, the latest addition to the popular Meridian Village masterplan in Parker.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/RidgelineGO)

Richmond American’s stunning Seth floor plan is modeled at Ridgeline at Meridian Village in Parker, CO.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Grand Opening event at Ridgeline at Meridian Village on Saturday, February 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests will enjoy a complimentary food truck lunch and tours of the brand-new Avril and Seth model homes.

More About Ridgeline at Meridian Village:

New homes from the low $500s

Inspired ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 7 bedrooms, approx. 1,880 to 3,040 sq. ft.

Easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment at nearby Park Meadows Mall and downtown Parker

Close proximity to I-25, C-470, E-470, Lincoln Station Park-N-Ride, Meridian International Business Park, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Denver Tech Center

Hundreds of design options

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Ridgeline at Meridian Village, or any Richmond American community, will have the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with professional design consultants to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Ridgeline at Meridian Village is located at 14925 Pepper Pike Drive in Parker. For more information about this and other exciting Parker communities, call 303.850.5750 or visit RichmondAmerican.com/Parker.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.richmondamerican.com

