Richmond American Debuts Six Models at New Temecula Masterplan

TEMECULA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the debut of six inspired model homes at Arborly and Canvas, the first two neighborhoods to open at the highly anticipated Sommers Bend masterplan in Temecula.

Model Grand Openings (RichmondAmerican.com/SommersBendGO)

Richmond America’s Alma is one of three new models at Arborly at Sommers Bend in Temecula, California.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to schedule an appointment to tour the new models at Arborly and Canvas at Sommers Bend starting on Saturday, September 19. The Sales Center will be open for scheduled tours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

ARBORLY AT SOMMERS BEND (RichmondAmerican.com/Arborly)

32125 Verbena Way, Temecula, CA 92591

New homes from the low $500s

Four single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 1,940 to 2,940 sq. ft.

Hundreds of exciting design options

Abbot, Alma and Alsbury models open for tour

CANVAS AT SOMMERS BEND (RichmondAmerican.com/Canvas)

39314 Deergrass Drive, Temecula, CA 92591

New homes from the mid $400s

Three two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 1,810 to 2,350 sq. ft.

Abundant ways to personalize fixtures and finishes

Felicity, Felix and Finch models open for tour

Residents of Sommers Bend will enjoy an abundance of open space and trails, a 21+ acre sports park and a community clubhouse with pools, a fitness center, a coffee kiosk and more.

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at either community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Email [email protected] and [email protected] to schedule your model home tours today. Visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information on these exceptional communities.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

