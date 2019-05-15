Richmond American Debuts Six New Model Homes in Las Vegas area
Tour them at three Grand Opening Celebrations
May 15, 2019, 17:01 ET
LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Nevada Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of six inspired model homes at three notable neighborhoods in the Las Vegas area.
The stunning Sage model will make its debut at Indigo Ridge in Las Vegas, and the Adagio and Duetto communities in Cadence, a popular Henderson masterplan, will showcase five new models in total.
Grand Opening Celebrations RichmondAmerican.com/LasVegasGOs
Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend Grand Opening celebrations at all three communities on Sunday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests will enjoy complimentary lunch, tour the brand-new model homes and learn everything these remarkable new neighborhoods have to offer.
About Indigo Ridge
Starr Avenue & Rancho Destino Road in Las Vegas
- New homes from the upper $300s
- Two-story floor plans
- 3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 2,520 to 3,250 sq. ft.
- Sage model home
About Adagio at Cadence
Cadence Crest Drive & Cadence Vista Drive in Henderson
- New homes from the mid $300s
- Ranch-style floor plans
- 3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 2,050 to 2,600 sq. ft.
- Dominic, Paige & Rincon model homes
About Duetto at Cadence
N. Water Street & Sunset Road in Henderson
- Paired homes from the mid $200s
- Two-story floor plans
- 2 to 3 bedrooms, approx. 1,300 to 1,520 sq. ft.
- Boston & Chicago model homes
Call 702.638.4440 or visit RichmondAmerican.com/Las-Vegas for more information about these and our other exceptional area communities.
About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.
