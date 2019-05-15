Richmond American Debuts Six New Model Homes in Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Nevada Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of six inspired model homes at three notable neighborhoods in the Las Vegas area.

The stunning Sage model will make its debut at Indigo Ridge in Las Vegas, and the Adagio and Duetto communities in Cadence, a popular Henderson masterplan, will showcase five new models in total.

Grand Opening Celebrations RichmondAmerican.com/LasVegasGOs

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend Grand Opening celebrations at all three communities on Sunday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests will enjoy complimentary lunch, tour the brand-new model homes and learn everything these remarkable new neighborhoods have to offer.

About Indigo Ridge

Starr Avenue & Rancho Destino Road in Las Vegas

New homes from the upper $300s

Two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 2,520 to 3,250 sq. ft.

Sage model home

About Adagio at Cadence

Cadence Crest Drive & Cadence Vista Drive in Henderson

New homes from the mid $300s

Ranch-style floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 2,050 to 2,600 sq. ft.

Dominic, Paige & Rincon model homes

About Duetto at Cadence

N. Water Street & Sunset Road in Henderson

Paired homes from the mid $200s

Two-story floor plans

2 to 3 bedrooms, approx. 1,300 to 1,520 sq. ft.

Boston & Chicago model homes

Call 702.638.4440 or visit RichmondAmerican.com/Las-Vegas for more information about these and our other exceptional area communities.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

