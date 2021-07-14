Richmond American Debuts Three New Communities in Menifee

MENIFEE, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of three new communities in the Braverde masterplan: Seasons Ranch, Seasons Elevated and Liberty at Braverde (RichmondAmerican.com/Braverde). The notable new neighborhoods in Menifee showcase ranch and two-story floor plans with designer details, and nine new models are open for tours.

The Oxford is one of nine Richmond American floor plans debuting at the Braverde masterplan in Menifee, California.

The Braverde masterplan boasts a prime location near shopping, dining and recreation. Residents will also appreciate close proximity to SR-79 and I-215.

Model home tours

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Seasons Ranch, Seasons Elevated and Liberty at Braverde between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, to explore the brand-new models and learn about other available floor plans at the communities.

About Seasons Ranch at Braverde (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsRanch)

32608 Bullard Street, Menifee, CA 92596 | 951.926.9246

New ranch-style homes from the low $500s

3 floor plans from the sought-after Seasons™ Collection

2 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 1,410 to 2,080 sq. ft.

2-car garages

About Seasons Elevated at Braverde (RichmondAmerican.com/ElevatedatBraverde)

32715 Dahl Jr. Lane, Menifee, CA 92596 | 951.674.4988

New two-story homes from the mid $500s

3 floor plans from the sought-after Seasons™ Collection

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 2,370 to 3,040 sq. ft.

2-car garages

About Liberty at Braverde (RichmondAmerican.com/LibertyatBraverde)

30461 Pipkin Court, Menifee, CA 92596 | 951.226.0808

New ranch-style homes from the mid $500s

3 inspired floor plans to choose from

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 2,290 to 2,610 sq. ft.

2-car garages

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at any of the Braverde communities will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at a Home Gallery™ location to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

