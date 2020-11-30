Richmond American Debuts Three New Model Homes in Dixon

DIXON, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of three inspired model homes at Midway Grove at Homestead (RichmondAmerican.com/MidwayGrove) in Dixon. Two of the brand-new models feature the builder's sought-after UltraGarage® (RichmondAmerican.com/SeeTheUltraGarage), an attached RV garage designed to house a range of vehicles.

Model Grand Opening (RichmondAmerican.com/MidwayGroveGO)

The Paulson model home with attached RV garage is opening for tours at Richmond American’s Midway Grove at Homestead community in Dixon, CA.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to explore the brand-new, fully furnished Darius, Deacon and Paulson models at Midway Grove at Homestead starting on Saturday, December 5. The Sales Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and from 12 to 5 p.m. on Fridays.

Community highlights:

New homes from the mid $500s

Six single- and two-story floor plans, including two UltraGarage® plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 2,290 to 3,680 sq. ft.

31 acres of community parks and trails

Close proximity to I-80 for Sacramento commuters

commuters Easy access to shopping, dining, outdoor recreation and entertainment

Complimentary Home Gallery™ design assistance

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Midway Grove at Homestead will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Midway Grove at Homestead is located at 725 Jasmine Court in Dixon. Call 707.389.7450 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

