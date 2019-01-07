Richmond American Debuts Three New Models at Popular Erie Masterplan

ERIE, Colo., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the debut of three inspired model homes at Seasons at Colliers Hill in Erie.

Model Grand Opening Event

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Model Grand Opening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 12. The event will feature a complimentary food truck lunch, giveaways and tours of the new Alexandrite, Coral and Lapis models. In addition, the first 10 families to visit will receive an Amazon Echo Dot®!

About Seasons at Colliers Hill



New homes from the $300s —lowest price in Colliers Hill!

Inspired ranch and two-story floor plans

2 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 1,430 to 2,240 sq. ft.

Community clubhouse with lap pool, parks, trails and playgrounds

Hundreds of exciting personalization options

Designed to put homeownership within reach, the Seasons™ Collection prioritizes popular features homebuyers look for in every season of life. Learn more about this sought-after home series.

Seasons at Colliers Hill is located at 732 Audubon Peak Drive in Erie. Call 720.956.6699 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.





