Richmond American Debuts Two New Model Homes in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of two inspired model homes at Seasons at Westlake Village in Stockton.

Model Grand Openings (RichmondAmerican.com/WestlakeVillageGO)

The Tourmaline plan is one of two new model homes at Richmond American’s Seasons at Westlake Village community in Stockton, CA.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Seasons at Westlake Village for model home tours starting on Saturday, September 12. The Sales Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Fridays. Ask a sales associate about special offers at this community.

About Seasons at Westlake Village:



Seasons™ Collection homes from the low $400s

Three single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 2,080 to 3,040 sq. ft.

Planned amenities include a clubhouse, 12 parks and four lakes with piers

Easy access to notable schools, shopping, dining, golf and other recreation

Close proximity to I-5 and Highways 4 and 99

Agate and Tourmaline models open for tours!

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Seasons at Westlake Village will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Westlake Village is located at 10904 Monomoy Way in Stockton. For more information, call 209.781.4126 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.



About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

