Richmond American Fills Niche Amid Shift to a Home-Centered Lifestyle

DENVER, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) has announced that its Richmond American Homes subsidiaries have enhanced their product offerings across the country to help homebuyers adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Part of the Seasons™ Collection, the ranch-style Sunstone plan offers a private study and an optional tech center. Lofts and studies are now styled for functional workstations and homework centers.

In spring of 2020, many schools and businesses moved their operations online to help stop the spread of COVID-19, causing a huge shift in the typical American lifestyle. Video chat systems that were used minimally before became a vital part of everyday life, while work wardrobes, to-go lattes and happy hours with co-workers fell by the wayside. Working parents were suddenly juggling conference calls while schooling their children in the same space.

This massive lifestyle shift has had a big impact on housing needs and the Richmond American Homes companies were quick to act, though the change was not as difficult as one might suspect. The homebuilders' tagline 'With us, it's personal' reflects their long-time advantage in making this seamless adjustment: personalization, or the flexibility to tailor a home to the lifestyle of the individual buyer.

"Personalization has always been at the heart of what we do. Not everyone who chooses a floor plan lives the same way. We provide flex space and structural options that are coming in handy as homebuyers reassess their needs," said Robert N. Martin, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

And needs have arisen, especially as school is set to resume virtually in many places across the country over the next month. One popular Richmond American floor plan, The Sunstone (RichmondAmerican.com/SunstonePlan), addresses the need for a home-centered lifestyle. Part of Richmond American's attractively priced Seasons™ Collection, this home offers a standard study, plus options to add a tech center off the great room, and a teen room in place of the fourth bedroom that can serve as an extended workspace or a home gym.

[SEE THE SUNSTONE FLOOR PLAN VIDEO]

Richmond American is also changing the layout of its model homes to better reflect current lifestyle needs. What may have served as a guest room before is now more likely to be a home gym, as more people are choosing to work out at home. An office that was previously furnished with a single desk may now show multiple workspaces to give buyers a sense of how adaptable Richmond American's floor plans are.

"Many homeowners are living in a home that no longer makes sense for them and we want to offer solutions," said Heidi Sheldon, National Vice President of Merchandising. "In addition to giving buyers the structural options to build a home that works well for their lifestyle, we're showing them ways to create beautiful spaces that reflect this cultural shift. Our homes offer well-planned, multifunctional areas that can be utilized as home offices, home schools, home gyms, playrooms and teen spaces."

Homebuyers interested in exploring Richmond American's flexible floor plans and range of structural options are encouraged to search communities in their region on RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.richmondamerican.com

