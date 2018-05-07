Starting from the upper $300,000s, Layton Shores offers an inspired selection of all ranch-style homes with 2 to 6 bedrooms and up to approximately 5,400 square feet. In addition, each floor plan comes with a 3-car garage standard, with up to 5-car garages available. Buyers building from the ground up will enjoy hundreds of personalization options—including flooring, fixtures and finishes—at the Richmond American Home Gallery™, with a dedicated professional design consultant on hand to assist with each selection.

The community is located at 3200 West 695 North, Layton, UT 84041. Call 801.545.3429 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information about Layton Shores and other communities along the Wasatch Front.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 195,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-homes-announces-grand-opening-in-layton-300643560.html

SOURCE Richmond American Homes of Utah, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.richmondamerican.com

