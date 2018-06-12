Real estate agents and prospective homebuyers are invited to a Grand Opening event on June 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.—featuring complimentary lunch and a tour of the community's brand-new model home.

ADDITIONAL COMMUNITY INFORMATION:

New homes from the low $300 ,000s

,000s Large homesites with ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms and up to approximately 2,660 square feet

Center-meet sliding patio doors included

Hundreds of personalization options at the Richmond American Home Gallery™

No HOA (at this time)

MINER'S GROVE SALES CENTER:

749 West 1150 South, Springville, UT 84663 • 801.545.3429

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 195,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-homes-announces-grand-opening-in-springville-300665195.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://MDCHoldings.com

