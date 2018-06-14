Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Openings In Las Vegas And Henderson

LAS VEGAS, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Nevada, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of two new communities at the Skye Canyon masterplan in Las Vegas, and one new community at the Cadence masterplan in Henderson.
GRAND OPENING EVENTS:
Coinciding Grand Opening events will be held on June 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Acadia at Skye Canyon, Rainier at Skye Canyon and Virtuoso at Cadence—with three brand-new model homes available for tour at each community. Food and family-friendly entertainment will also be provided. Learn more here.
GRAND OPENING GIVEAWAY:
From June 22 through July 1, visit each community for multiple chances to win a $500 Visa® gift card.
ABOUT THE COMMUNITIES:
Acadia at Skye Canyon
From the upper $200s • Two-story floor plans • Up to approx. 1,800 sq. ft.
Master-planned amenities include a fitness center and swimming pool, a sports park and trails
Egan Crest Drive and Eagle Canyon Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89166
Rainier at Skye Canyon
From the mid $300s • Ranch-style floor plans • Up to approx. 2,050 sq. ft.
Master-planned amenities include a fitness center and swimming pool, a sports park and trails
Grand Teton Drive and Skye Village Road, Las Vegas, NV 89166
Virtuoso at Cadence
From the upper $200s • Two-story floor plans • Up to approx. 1,800 sq. ft.
Master-planned amenities include a 50-acre park, a pool and a bike share program
339 Cadence Vista Drive, Henderson, NV 89011
For more information, call 702.638.4435 or visit www.RichmondAmerican.com.
About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 195,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.
