Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Openings In Las Vegas And Henderson

GRAND OPENING EVENTS:

Coinciding Grand Opening events will be held on June 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Acadia at Skye Canyon, Rainier at Skye Canyon and Virtuoso at Cadence—with three brand-new model homes available for tour at each community. Food and family-friendly entertainment will also be provided. Learn more here.

GRAND OPENING GIVEAWAY:

From June 22 through July 1, visit each community for multiple chances to win a $500 Visa® gift card.

ABOUT THE COMMUNITIES:

Acadia at Skye Canyon

From the upper $200s • Two-story floor plans • Up to approx. 1,800 sq. ft.

Master-planned amenities include a fitness center and swimming pool, a sports park and trails

Egan Crest Drive and Eagle Canyon Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89166

Rainier at Skye Canyon

From the mid $300s • Ranch-style floor plans • Up to approx. 2,050 sq. ft.

Master-planned amenities include a fitness center and swimming pool, a sports park and trails

Grand Teton Drive and Skye Village Road, Las Vegas, NV 89166

Virtuoso at Cadence

From the upper $200s • Two-story floor plans • Up to approx. 1,800 sq. ft.

Master-planned amenities include a 50-acre park, a pool and a bike share program

339 Cadence Vista Drive, Henderson, NV 89011

For more information, call 702.638.4435 or visit www.RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 195,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

