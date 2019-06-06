Richmond American Homes Announces New Neighborhood in Aurora

AURORA, Colo., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce its brand-new neighborhood in Aurora's sought-after Sky Ranch masterplan is now selling. Conveniently located just a few miles from Denver International Airport and Buckley Air Force Base, the community offers nine inspired floor plans, including six from the builder's versatile Seasons™ Collection.

More about Richmond American Homes at Sky Ranch

A covered porch gives the Hemingway plan at Sky Ranch in Aurora abundant curb appeal.

Prices from the low $300s

Ranch & two-story floor plans

2 to 7 bedrooms, approx. 1,420 to 3,000 sq. ft.

Easy access to E-470, I-70 & downtown Denver

Hundreds of personalization options

Sky Ranch is located at 6th Avenue & Monaghan Road in Aurora. For more information about this and other Richmond American communities and special offers in your area, call 303.850.5760 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.richmondamerican.com

