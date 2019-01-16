Richmond American Homes Debuts New Model in Camas

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend the Model Home Grand Opening (RichmondAmerican.com/events/1385) at Windust Meadows on Saturday, January 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests will enjoy complimentary lunch as they tour the 4- to 5-bedroom Alexa model and learn everything the charming new community, set amid the tall pines and rolling hills, has to offer.

About Windust Meadows (RichmondAmerican.com/Windust-Meadows)

New homes from the mid $400s

4 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 2,560 to 3,000 sq. ft.

Wooded homesites and 3-car garages are available

Camas School District

School District Hundreds of exciting personalization options

Ask a sales associate about special offers at this notable new neighborhood.

Windust Meadows is located at 1314 NE 39th Court in Camas. Call 800.439.1405 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information about this exciting new community.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.richmondamerican.com

