Richmond American Homes Debuts New Neighborhood in Yulee

YULEE, Fla., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that the highly anticipated Tributary (RichmondAmerican.com/Tributary) masterplan in Yulee is now open for sales.

Tributary showcases six inspired floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsJax), designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

The ranch-style Larimar model home at Tributary in Yulee, Florida, offers abundant curb appeal.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to explore two brand-new, fully furnished model homes at Tributary. The community sales center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and on Saturdays, from 12 to 6 p.m. on Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

More about Tributary:

New Seasons™ Collection homes from the mid $200s

Ranch & two-story floor plans with versatile layouts

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,600 to 2,640 sq. ft.

Planned amenity center featuring a resort-style pool and state-of-the-art fitness facility, playgrounds, trails & sports courts

Prime location near notable Nassau County Schools & Amelia Island

Schools & Easy access to shopping, dining & I-95

Airy 9' main-floor ceilings & hundreds of structural & style options

Complimentary design assistance

Larimar & Sapphire models open for tours

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Tributary will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Tributary is located at 75741 Lily Pond Court in Yulee. Call 904.541.2555 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

