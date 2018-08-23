Richmond American Homes Debuts Second Design Center In Denver

Three color studios highlighting modern trends

State-of-the-art visual presentations, including digital displays

Design selections specifically tailored to Colorado homebuyers

"We are very excited about our new design center. Personalization is the core of our business, and HG2 by Richmond American provides additional space to help more homebuyers choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces," said David Mandarich, President and Chief Operating Officer.

The new HG2 is located just a few doors down from the original Home Gallery™ in the Belleview Promenade, near Belleview Avenue and I-25. Agents and prospective homebuyers are encouraged to stop by to tour the space.

Location: 8000 E. Belleview Avenue, Suite D30, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

For more information, call 888.402.4663 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 195,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

