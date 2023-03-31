Richmond American Is Now Preselling at Popular Mariposa Masterplan

The highly anticipated community features eight inspired floor plans with abundant design options

The Copper is one of eight eye-catching Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Monarch in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

RIO RANCHO, N.M., March 31, 2023 Richmond American Homes of New Mexico, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce that its highly anticipated Seasons at Monarch community is now preselling from nearby Seasons at Broadmoor Heights. The must-see addition to the popular Mariposa masterplan offers eight versatile floor plans, including two brand-new plans with attached RV garages. Two ranch-style model homes, the Copper and the Larimar, are slated to open for tours in early summer.

About Seasons at Monarch (RichmondAmerican.com/monarch)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to visit the Seasons at Broadmoor sales center to learn about Seasons at Monarch. The notable new neighborhood offers:

New Seasons™ Collection homes from the upper $300s

Eight versatile ranch and two-story floor plans

Two UltraGarage® floor plans (RichmondAmerican.com/UltraGarage)

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,610 to 2,630 sq. ft.

Open layouts and desirable features, such as primary suites and covered patios

Two model homes (coming early summer)

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Seasons at Monarch will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

About the Mariposa masterplan

Prime location near notable schools, shopping, dining and major freeways

Beautiful mountain backdrop, including views of the majestic Sandias

Attractive amenities, such as a community center, pools, fitness facilities, parks, trails, playgrounds, sports courts and the 2,200-acre Mariposa Preserve

Season at Monarch is preselling from 2382 Sandra Loop NE in Rio Rancho (Seasons at Broadmoor Heights sales center). In June, the Seasons at Monarch sales center will open for sales at 3253 Wolf Tail Loop NE in Rio Rancho. For more information or to RSVP, call 505.510.6640 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.