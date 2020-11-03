Richmond American Model Home Debut In Red Rock

RED ROCK, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the debut of two brand-new model homes at Seasons at Red Rock, a beautiful community showcasing six sought-after floor plans.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to Seasons at Red Rock (RichmondAmerican.com/RedRockCommunity) to attend the opening of the ranch-style Peridot and two-story Pearl. Boasting stunning design and luxurious features, these versatile floor plans will be open for tours on November 7 and 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. While there, attendees can also learn about an exciting, limited-time move-in offer.

The community at a glance:

FROM THE LOW $200s

Sought-after floor plans from the Seasons™ Collection

3 to 6 bedrooms and up to approx. 2,630 sq. ft.

Ranch and two-story homes with open layouts

Hundreds of ways to personalize fixtures, flooring and finishes

Complimentary consultation at the Home Gallery™

Approximately 40 minutes from Tucson and an hour from Phoenix

and an hour from Amenities include a lap pool, a skate park, sports courts, hiking and biking trails and a 14-acre park

Seasons at Red Rock is located at 21735 Treasure Road, Red Rock, AZ 85145.

For more information, please call 520.498.4105 or visit Richmondamerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

