Richmond American Opens New Community in Maricopa

Homebuilder offers versatile floor plans with professionally curated fixtures and finishes

MARICOPA, Ariz., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the grand opening of Seasons at Rancho El Dorado IV (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtRanchoElDoradoIV) in Maricopa. This dynamic new addition to the popular Rancho El Dorado masterplan boasts an inspired array of single-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection—designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

More about Seasons at Rancho El Dorado IV:

Richmond American’s thoughtfully designed Sunstone plan is available at Seasons at Rancho El Dorado IV in Maricopa, Arizona.

New single-story homes with open layouts and designer details

3 to 5 bedrooms; approx. 1,590 to 1,860 sq. ft.

Near notable schools, Copper Sky Recreation Complex and golf courses

Appealing amenities, including trails, parks and playgrounds

Easy access to Arizona State Route 347

State Route 347 Quick move-in options available*

This exceptional new community is located at 40435 W. Rio Grande Drive in Maricopa. Call 480.624.0244 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

*Closing dates are subject to change and cannot be guaranteed. Homebuyers may be limited in the structural changes, options and upgrades which can be made to homes.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.