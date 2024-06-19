Richmond American Previews New Homes in Windsor

Schedule a dusty boot tour of quick move-in listings at Prairie Song

WINDSOR, Colo., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce that several quick move-in homes are open for tours at Prairie Song in Windsor (RichmondAmerican.com/PrairieSong). The community showcases a selection of ranch and two-story plans with impressive included features and designer-curated finishes. Many of the homes are from the builder's popular Seasons™ Collection, designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

Dusty Boot Tours (RichmondAmerican.com/PrairieSongDustyBoot)

The Arlington is one of 10 Richmond American floor plans available at Prairie Song in Windsor, Colorado.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to schedule a tour of available quick move-in homes at Prairie Song. Dusty boot tours are available from June 24 through 28, and can be scheduled between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Attendees will also receive a complimentary s'mores box to take home.

Community highlights:

New ranch and two-story homes from the upper $400s

Seasons™ Collection floor plans available

Up to 6 bedrooms and approx. 4,140 sq. ft.

Community parks and playgrounds

Easy access to notable schools, shopping, dining and outdoor recreation

Designer-curated fixtures and finishes

Prairie Song is located at 904 Steppe Lane in Windsor. Call 720.882.2832 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

