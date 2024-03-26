Richmond American Set to Build Homes in New Lake County Community

UMATILLA, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that it has recently contracted on 101 future homesites in Umatilla, 15 of which have already closed. The land is set to become Magnolia Pointe, an exciting new Lake County community.

Magnolia Pointe in Umatilla, Florida, will showcase an impressive collection of new Richmond American homes.

Magnolia Pointe will offer nine single- and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons), designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers. Each home in the notable neighborhood will boast desirable features, such as elegant primary suites with private bathrooms, as well as designer-curated finishes and fixtures (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

More about Magnolia Pointe:

New single- and two-story homes with designer details

9 Seasons ™ Collection floor plans with open layouts

Collection floor plans with open layouts 3 to 6 bedrooms and approx. 1,700 to 3,030 sq. ft.

Community pool, walking trails and sport fields

Convenient access to boating, fishing, camping and hiking

Call 689.223.7997 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

