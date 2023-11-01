Richmond American Set to Build Homes in New Polk County Community

Seasons at Bella Vista will offer several exciting single- and two-story floor plans

DUNDEE, Fla., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that it recently purchased and closed on 109 future homesites in Dundee. The land is set to become Seasons at Bella Vista, an exciting new Polk County community.

Richmond American’s Copper plan with an attached RV garage is one of eight floor plans that will be offered at Seasons at Bella Vista in Dundee, Florida.
This notable neighborhood will offer eight single- and two-story floor plans, including a selection from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons), designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers. Two plans featuring the UltraGarage® (RichmondAmerican.com/UltraGarage)—an attached, extra-tall garage designed to house a range of vehicles—will also be available.

Richmond American's inspired floor plans are ideal for homebuyers seeking design flexibility and those looking to downsize without downgrading. They will also appeal to buyers relocating from Orange and Seminole Counties in search of more affordable housing options.

More about Seasons at Bella Vista:

  • New single- and two-story homes with designer details
  • 8 thoughtfully designed floor plans
  • 3 to 5 bedrooms and approx. 1,710 to 3,030 sq. ft.
  • Generous homesites
  • Convenient access to highways, shopping and dining

Seasons at Bella Vista will be located in Dundee, off US-27 where it meets SR-542. Call 407.287.6285 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

