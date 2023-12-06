Richmond American Set to Build Homes in Popular Hillsborough County Community

Seasons at Waterset will offer new single- and two-story homes with designer details

APOLLO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that it recently purchased and closed on 63 homesites in Apollo Beach. The land is set to become Seasons at Waterset, an exciting addition to a popular Hillsborough County masterplan.

Waterset in Apollo Beach, Florida, features a community clubhouse, pools and sport courts for residents to enjoy.

This notable neighborhood will offer five single- and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons), designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers. Richmond American's dynamic floor plans are ideal for homebuyers seeking design flexibility and those looking to downsize without downgrading.

More about Seasons at Waterset:

New single- and two-story homes with designer details

5 Seasons™ Collection floor plans boasting open layouts

3 to 6 bedrooms and approx. 1,570 to 2,350 sq. ft.

Generous homesites

Impressive on-site amenities, including a community clubhouse, pools and sport courts

Convenient access to Tampa , Sarasota and St. Petersburg

Call 407.287.6285 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.