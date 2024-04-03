Richmond American Set to Build New Neighborhood in Volusia County

Grandview Gardens addition will offer new homes with open layouts and designer details

DELAND, Fla., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that it recently purchased and closed on 70 homesites in DeLand. The land is set to become part of the Grandview Gardens neighborhood in Volusia County.

Richmond American’s addition to Grandview Gardens in DeLand, Florida, will offer five thoughtfully designed floor plans: The Ammolite, Copper, Pewter, Ruby and Slate.

This dynamic neighborhood will offer five single- and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons)—designed to maximize space and make homeownership more attainable. Two plans will also feature the UltraGarage® (RichmondAmerican.com/UltraGarage)—an attached, extra-tall garage designed to house a range of vehicles and accommodate a variety of storage needs. Richmond American's inspired floor plans are ideal for homebuyers seeking design flexibility and those looking to downsize without downgrading.

More about this community:

New Seasons™ Collection homes with designer details

5 single- and two-story floor plans with open layouts

Up to 5 bedrooms and approx. 1,910 to 3,030 sq. ft.

Generous homesites

3-car garages available

Convenient access to shopping, dining, notable schools, highways and public transportation

Call 407.287.6285 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.