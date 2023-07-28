Richmond American to Debut Its First Richmond-area Community

Learn what sets this national homebuilder apart!

CHESTERFIELD, Va., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Virginia, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that it will be showcasing six inspired ranch and two-story floor plans at the award-winning Harpers Mill masterplan in Chesterfield (RichmondAmerican.com/HarpersMill). The new homes will debut this fall and mark the builder's entry into the Richmond-area housing market.

The Donovan is one of six Richmond American floor plans that will be offered at Harpers Mill in Chesterfield, Virginia.

About Richmond American Homes

Richmond American may be new to the Richmond area, but the Richmond American Homes companies have been in business for over 45 years, and Richmond American Homes of Virginia, Inc. has been building in Northern Virginia for over 30 years. With operations in 16 states and more than 230,000 homes to their credit, the Richmond American Homes companies are known for thoughtful floor plans, quality construction and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

"We're very excited to expand our footprint in Virginia. We look forward to serving homebuyers at Harpers Mill in Chesterfield and plan to open additional Richmond-area communities in the near future," said Kevin Canary, Mid-Atlantic Division President.

More about Richmond American at Harpers Mill: Located approximately 20 miles south of downtown Richmond, Harpers Mill offers a wealth of master-planned amenities, including a multi-million-dollar clubhouse, a resort-style pool, parks, sports fields, miles of nature trails and more. Residents will also appreciate easy access to notable schools, Lake Chesdin, the Appomattox and James rivers, popular amusement parks and 12 nearby athletic complexes.

Exclusive enclave of 24 homesites

6 flexible ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 7 bedrooms, approx. 1,950 to 4,740 total sq. ft.

To-be-built homes with abundant personalization options

Pre-planned homes with designer-curated fixtures and finishes

Two models breaking ground this summer

Quick move-in homes will be available

Everyone who builds a brand-new Richmond American home from the ground up at Harpers Mill will have the opportunity to meet with a professional design consultant to select personalization options, such as flooring, countertops and lighting, for their new living spaces—a complimentary service. Prospective buyers who want to close on a quicker timeline can choose from many pre-planned homes with professionally curated fixtures and finishes.

Harpers Mill is located at 15424 Millwright Road in Chesterfield. Call 540.548.4435 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 230,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.