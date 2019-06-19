Richmond American to Debut New Models at Two Southwest Valley Communities

LAS VEGAS, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Nevada, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of four inspired model homes at two notable new neighborhoods in the Southwest Valley.

The Birch and Sarah models will make their debut at Chelsea Creek, and Seasons at Sierra Cliffs will showcase the Boxwood and Oleander model homes.

Grand Opening Celebrations RichmondAmerican.com/2LasVegasGOs

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend Grand Opening celebrations at both communities on Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests will enjoy complimentary lunch, tour the brand-new model homes and learn everything these new neighborhoods have to offer, including floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection, designed to put homeownership within reach for a wide range of buyers.

About Chelsea Creek

9173 Fairview Heights Street in Las Vegas

New homes from the low $300s

Ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 1,740 to 2,600 sq. ft.

About Seasons at Sierra Cliffs

10534 El Camino Road in Las Vegas

New homes from the upper $200s

Two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 1,450 to 1,900 sq. ft.

Both communities offer buyers an opportunity to personalize their new living spaces with hundreds of structural and design options as well as complimentary design assistance at the builder's Home Gallery™.

Homebuyers will also value the one-stop-shopping convenience of Richmond American's affiliates, HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation and American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. Together, these companies offer a streamlined homebuying experience from start to finish. Potential buyers can speak with a loan officer at HomeAmerican Mortgage to find out which options can be included in their mortgage payments.

Call 702.638.4440 or visit RichmondAmerican.com/Las-Vegas for more information about Chelsea Creek, Seasons at Sierra Cliffs and our other exceptional area communities.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

