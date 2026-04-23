Richmond American to Host Community Open House in Ivins

Desert Cove showcases beautiful new homes designed for today's buyers

IVINS, Utah, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Utah, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is excited to host a Community Open House at Desert Cove (RichmondAmerican.com/DesertCove) in Ivins. This notable new neighborhood offers an impressive selection of ranch-style homes boasting flexible layouts that evolve seamlessly with every stage of life.

The Darius is one of five thoughtfully designed Richmond American floor plans available at Desert Cove in Ivins, Utah.

At Desert Cove, homes are available for a range of moving timelines. Buyers can opt for a move-in ready home with professionally curated finishes (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated), or personalize a new home with help from Richmond American design consultants, who provide complimentary guidance on key selections like flooring, cabinets, countertops, and more (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization).

Community Open House Event (RichmondAmerican.com/DesertCoveCOH)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to attend an Open House at Desert Cove on Saturday, April 25, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary lunch and a prize drawing as they tour impressive new homes at this highly anticipated neighborhood.

Community highlights:

Five ranch-style floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 2,430 to 2,910 sq. ft.

Convenient guest suites & RV garages available

Designer-curated fixtures & finishes

Personalization opportunities

Homes for a variety of timelines

Easy access to St. George

Close proximity to Red Mountain Wilderness, Snow Canyon State Park, popular hiking trails, golf, petroglyphs & more

Desert Cove is located at 616 W. Desert Dove Lane in Ivins. Call 385.799.8228 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and reserve your space for the Community Open House.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s homebuilding subsidiaries, including Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction, and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance, and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc., and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.