Richmond American to Host Ice Cream Truck Event in Brighton

Enjoy frozen treats and learn all about the Villages at Prairie Center

BRIGHTON, Colo., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), will be holding a special event at Villages at Prairie Center in Brighton on Saturday, August 19, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. On that date, area agents and prospective homebuyers are invited to enjoy complimentary frozen treats from Besties Ice Cream and explore our thoughtfully designed homes. A prize drawing will also be held. More information on this event can be obtained by visiting RichmondAmerican.com/BrightonIceCreamTruck.

The Coronado is one of seven Richmond American floor plans available at Villages at Prairie Center in Brighton, Colorado.

Community at a glance: New homes from the $500s | Ranch & two-story plans with up to 6 bedrooms & approx. 2,810 sq. ft. | Prime location near I-76 | Convenient access to shopping, dining, recreation & Barr Lake State Park | Pool & rec center coming soon | Designer-curated interior finishes & fixtures

The Villages at Prairie Center sales center is located at 1805 Papuan Court in Brighton. Call 303.452.0111 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 230,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.