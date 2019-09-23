Richmond American Unveils New Addition to Popular Commerce City Masterplan

COMMERCE CITY, Colo., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of The Back Nine at Reunion. The latest addition to the popular Reunion masterplan in Commerce City offers a distinctive collection of ranch and two-story floor plans with the open, inviting layouts, incredible included features and designer details today's homebuyers are seeking.

Grand Opening Celebration (RichmondAmerican.com/BackNineGO)

Richmond American’s ranch-style Alcott plan at The Back Nine at Reunion in Commerce City features a charming covered porch and convenient 3-car garage.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Grand Opening celebration at The Back Nine at Reunion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 28. Guests will enjoy complimentary food truck fare, tour the brand-new, single-story Arlington model home and learn everything this notable new neighborhood has to offer.

About The Back Nine at Reunion:

New homes from the low $400s

Inspired ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,920 to 2,790 sq. ft.

Community clubhouse, pool, parks, playgrounds, sport courts, golf course and trails

Easy access to schools, shopping, dining, E-470 and I-76

The highly anticipated community also offers hundreds of ways to personalize and complimentary design assistance.

The Back Nine at Reunion is located at 10997 Ouray Street in Commerce City. Call 303.850.5750 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

