Richmond American's New Elk Grove Community Boasts Five Popular Floor Plans
Grand Opening Event coming soon!
Feb 04, 2020, 17:01 ET
ELK GROVE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to introduce Laguna Ranch, an exceptional new Elk Grove community showcasing homes from the upper $400s.
Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend the Grand Opening of Laguna Ranch on Saturday, February 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can enjoy complimentary refreshments and tour new, fully furnished model homes.
More about the community:
- Five floor plans from the upper $400s
- Ranch and two-story layouts
- 3 to 6 bedrooms, up to approx. 3,200 sq. ft.
- Hundreds of ways to personalize
- Options like guest suites, gourmet kitchens and sunrooms
- Top-rated Elk Grove Unified School District
For more information, please visit RichmondAmerican.com or call 916.581.7004.
Laguna Ranch is located at 7510 Poppy Ridge Road, Elk Grove, CA 95757.
About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.
