Richmond Attorney Receives Top Honor in Legal Excellence

RICHMOND, Va., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standish Alexander, of the Alexander Law Office, P.C., in Richmond, Virginia, was recently selected among an elite group of attorneys across the nation. Mr. Alexander was admitted to the National Association of Distinguished Council, an honor that is only given to the top 1% of the legal profession.

Standish Alexander

The vetting process is long and intensive. Candidates are initially identified by nomination or an in-house research team. Fellow attorneys, other members of the National Association of Distinguished Counsel, and former/current clients can nominate an attorney who has exemplified the values of the organization. A research team is assigned to review information about the attorneys, including their firm profile, years of practice, trial experience, case outcomes, endorsements, reputation, professional awards and memberships, disciplinary status, leadership roles in legal organizations, and other achievements. The research team prepares a report about each candidate and sends it to a panel of attorneys. The panel reviews the information provided and carefully chooses a list of attorneys who are considered the nation's best.

A judicial review board that is comprised of former judges completes an evaluation on the final list of candidates. The judges consider whether each candidate has a history of an ethical reputation and exceptional performance. This is a tremendous honor for individuals in the legal profession. The association is dedicated to promoting the highest standards of legal excellence.

Standish Alexander has more than 25 years of legal experience. He focuses on DUI, criminal defense, traffic, and personal injury litigation. 95% of his practice is devoted to litigation. He has practiced in Caroline, Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, New Kent, Petersburg, Prince George, and Richmond.

Mr. Alexander has also received several other honors that recognize his legal excellence. He has been listed in Rue Ratings' Best Attorneys of America and a Top 100 trial lawyer by National Trial Lawyers. He has also been recognized in the Top 10% of criminal lawyers by Lawyers of Distinction and ranked as one of the Top 100 DUI attorneys in Virginia by the NAFDD, LLC.

Mr. Alexander is active in a number of legal organizations, including the Virginia State Bar Criminal Law Section, Virginia Trial Lawyers Association Criminal Law Section, the Bar Association of the City of Richmond, and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

Contact:

Standish Alexander, ESQ

2222 Monument Ave

Richmond, VA 23220

(804) 355-0016

SOURCE Alexander Law Office, P.C.

Related Links

https://www.standishalexanderlaw.com

