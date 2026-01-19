Richmond Auctions Launches 2026 with Advertising & Memorabilia Auction Featuring Pieces Consigned by Well-Known TV Personalities

This three-day event marks the first sign auction ever held at Richmond Auctions' new headquarters, pairing a public open house with a curated selection of rare, museum-quality signs and neon, many with celebrity provenance and pop-culture significance. Collectors will have the opportunity to preview pieces in person, experience the new space and bid on standout works seldom seen on the open market.

Featured highlights include:

A rare 48" Red Hat sign , considered a cornerstone example for advanced advertising collectors

, considered a cornerstone example for advanced advertising collectors A Gilmore sign formerly owned by Paul Teutul Jr . of American Chopper , offering unique television and cultural provenance

. , offering unique television and cultural provenance A never-before-seen Ford neon from the personal collection of American Pickers ' Jersey Jon, appearing at auction for the first time

Jersey Jon, appearing at auction for the first time The iconic Nevada Club neon, a historic Las Vegas artifact from one of Fremont Street's most storied casinos

"This auction represents an exciting new chapter for Richmond Auctions," said Jordan Richmond, Founder and CEO. "Bringing together exceptional signs, celebrity provenance, and our new facility creates an experience that goes far beyond a traditional auction."

This Inaugural Auction builds on a record-setting 2025 for Richmond Auctions, a year marked by nearly $60 million in total revenue and a series of milestone sales that significantly expanded the company's national reach. Highlights from 2025 include the firm's first-ever automobile auction, headlined by the Tony Townley Collection, and the debut Gold Nugget & Gold Specimen Auction in partnership with Discovery Channel's Tyler Mahoney, introducing a successful new auction vertical.

With a strong foundation behind it and an ambitious slate of auctions ahead, Richmond Auctions continues to cement its reputation as one of the fastest-growing and most innovative auction houses in the country.

For auction details, registration, or open house information, visit Bid.RichmondAuctions.com .

SOURCE Richmond Auctions