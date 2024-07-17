Richmond Auctions to Present American Pickers' Star Rob Wolfe's Bettendorf Americana Event

BETTENDORF, Iowa, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond Auctions is thrilled to announce their role as the presenting auction house for the highly anticipated Bettendorf Americana event, hosted by American Pickers' star Rob Wolfe. The auction will take place on Friday, August 2nd at The Isle of Capri Hotel & Casino in Bettendorf, Iowa, transforming this charming riverside town into a haven for antique enthusiasts.

Richmond Auctions will present 300 remarkable lots featuring an array of Petroliana, Automobilia, Soda, Country Store, and Farming antique advertising memorabilia. Collectors and enthusiasts can look forward to an impressive assortment of neon signs, porcelain signs, tin signs, advertising displays, gas pump globes, and oil cans. This is a unique opportunity to acquire rare and nostalgic pieces that reflect the rich history of American advertising and industry.

"We are looking forward to this one-of-a-kind opportunity to work alongside Rob Wolfe of American Pickers and bring this auction to life," said Jordan Richmond Owner and Founder of Richmond Auctions. "Rob Wolfe is an icon, and we know that this event will be like no other. We are excited to present this assortment of unique pieces to collectors and enthusiasts alike."

Bettendorf Americana is a three-day event from August 1st through 3rd and features a vintage car show, antique show, swap meet, antique advertising auction and live music. In preparation of the auction, detailed information and high-resolution images of the auction items are available for review on the official Richmond Auctions website [Bid.RichmondAuctions.com].

This event will be open to both in-person attendees and online bidders, ensuring that collectors worldwide can participate and potentially acquire these rare pieces. Bidders are encouraged to register in advance on the Richmond Auctions website to streamline the bidding process.

About Richmond Auctions

The founder of Richmond Auctions, Jordan Richmond, has over 10 years of experience in the antique advertising business. Jordan's passion for automobilia, gas, soda, oil, and other collectibles are what drive Richmond Auctions. The goal of Richmond Auctions is to bring the highest quality pieces with full length descriptions and professional grading all done in house. As a collector himself, Jordan Richmond ensures that he provides the highest quality audio and visual descriptions ever seen in the market.

