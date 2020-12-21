Richmond Dental and Medical Introduces Reusable Level 1 Isolation Gowns

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Richmond has unveiled a reusable isolation gown to meet demands for personal protective equipment (PPE). The gown fabric, a 65/35% polyester/cotton blend, is made in the USA (cut/sewn in Mexico or Nicaragua). This reusable AAMI PB70 Barrier Protection Level 1 Isolation gown has been authorized by the FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for use as PPE in healthcare settings.

Rising healthcare costs, increased awareness of infectious disease, and the coronavirus pandemic are driving the demand for healthcare PPE. PPE is critical in protecting healthcare workers and preventing hospital-associated infections (HAIs).

Compared to disposable PPE gowns, Richmond's reusable Level 1 Isolation gowns are:

More economical, < $0.30 per wear (@100 home launderings)

per wear (@100 home launderings) Eco-friendlier

More reliable in regards to supply chain

Softer and more comfortable

Richmond's non-surgical gowns are AAMI Level 1certified. With more than 52 percent of isolation gowns from global suppliers failing to meet U.S. standards, it is essential to purchase PPE from a reputable company. ECRI Institute, a patient safety organization, warned that purchasing gowns, which do not meet AAMI/ANSI standards may put healthcare employees at risk.

"We're excited to better serve healthcare workers in a time of great need," stated Brad Fekete, EVP of Sales & Marketing at Richmond Dental and Medical. "With so much strain placed on the health sector right now, the last thing companies should have to worry about is whether or not their supplier is reliable. Richmond is a supplier that you can trust, with a 125 year reputation for quality."

The reusable Level 1 isolation gown can be laundered 100 times in a home washer or 25 times at a commercial laundry. This Kimono-style garment, with elastic sleeve ends containing natural rubber latex, is not effective for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19, but has received EUA from the FDA due to PPE shortages.

About Richmond Dental and Medical

Since 1895, Richmond Dental & Medical has been manufacturing quality, single-use dental and medical products, as well as infection control dispensers. Richmond leverages the power and advantages of vertical integration with its raw material supplier. To learn more, visit www.RichmondDentalandMedical.net.

