Richmond Habitat Celebrates Dedication of 400th Home During 40th Anniversary Week of Building Hope

RICHMOND, Va., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 volunteers, donors, sponsors, and community members joined Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity on May 16 to celebrate the dedication of the organization's 400th Habitat home at 613 Ellens Haven Aly.

"Think about what that means," Dave Neary, CEO, said. "That's 400 families whose lives have been changed through the stability and opportunity that homeownership provides. Four decades of volunteers, donors, sponsors, faith partners, and advocates coming together to make this mission possible."

The 400th Habitat home is located in the new Highland Grove neighborhood. Richmond Habitat Site Supervisor Jess Chivington addresses the crowd alongside the 400th homeowner's mother.

The home, located in the new Highland Grove development, received its final touches during Richmond Habitat's 40th Anniversary Week of Building Hope. Throughout the week, 438 volunteers served at multiple sites, including the organization's milestone 400th home.

The dedication ceremony featured remarks from First Gentleman Adam Spanberger, Richmond City Councilwoman Ellen Robertson, who is the inspiration behind the home's street name, Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Director Dr. Tamarah Holmes, and members of the homeowner's family.

"I do not, and my daughter does not, take lightly what you all have done for her," Josephine Dugger-Davis, mother of the 400th homeowner, said addressing attendees during the ceremony.

Following the dedication, guests toured the newly completed home as well as the neighboring Habitat home currently listed for sale on the open market at 617 Ellens Haven Aly.

"This milestone is about more than homes built," Neary said. "It is about children growing up with a sense of stability, families building brighter futures, and communities growing stronger together. While we celebrate how far we've come, we also look ahead. The need for affordable housing continues, and so does our commitment to this work."

Richmond Habitat's Homeownership Program ensures individuals pay no more than 30% of their income toward housing costs. Participants must attend homeownership education classes, budgeting sessions, and contribute sweat equity hours helping build her own home alongside volunteers.

"I think you can look at the 400th home in 40 years and it's a depiction of the need for Habitat and its success," the 400th homeowner said in her interview for our 40th anniversary video. "It works. Proof that it works."

About Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity was founded in 1976 as a nonprofit organization committed to providing safe, affordable housing opportunities across the world. Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in approximately 70 countries. Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity joined the affordable housing effort in 1986, serving the City of Richmond, Henrico County and Chesterfield County. Since then, Richmond Habitat has built 400 homes for local families. Along with our homeowners, generous volunteers, and donors, we have restored the hope and dignity that poverty housing often strips away. To learn more, visit www.richmondhabitat.org.

Contact:

Lauren Marshall, Director of Communications

Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity

540-219-0799

[email protected]

SOURCE Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity