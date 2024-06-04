Richmond International Airport Adds Nonstop Flights to Baltimore, Nashville

Travel Options Surge With New Southwest Service to BWI and BNA Starting Today

RICHMOND, Va., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond International Airport (RIC) is pleased to announce that Southwest Airlines has expanded summer service at the airport by adding twice-daily service to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) and daily service to Nashville International Airport (BNA). The new destinations are available to travelers starting today, June 4, 2024.

"The addition of these two markets is a perfectly timed enhancement, helping us amplify our support for RIC travelers during the peak summer travel season," said Capital Region Airport Commission President and CEO Perry J. Miller, Ph.D., A.A.E., I.A.P. "BWI offers tremendous connectivity to more Northeast and Midwest destinations. Plus, our data and corporate surveys show that demand for more frequent Nashville service has been growing – and we went one step further by offering a daily nonstop option. Southwest and RIC are thrilled that this expanded service will provide two tremendous solutions to Richmond region travelers."

With these updates, the low-cost carrier is offering the following routes to/from Richmond this summer:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) – once daily

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) – twice daily

Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) – once daily

Denver International Airport (DEN) – once daily

International Airport (DEN) – once daily Nashville International Airport (BNA) – once daily

Southwest's plans to add Nashville were previously announced, but the airline "upgraded" the start date to June from October and increased frequency from weekly to daily. With this early addition, Southwest makes it easier than ever to explore the "Music City." For travelers heading west beyond Nashville, the airline offers abundant connecting opportunities at BNA.

Further, Baltimore/Washington is typically among Southwest's top five markets and will offer more than 200 flights each day on average this summer. With the start of RIC-BWI service, the two markets will be connected for the first time since December 2005.

For the most up-to-the-minute information about RIC, visit their Airport News page today.

About Richmond International Airport (RIC)

Richmond International Airport's vision is to move people, business, and commerce to advance the Richmond region. Nine passenger airlines and four dedicated cargo carriers offer domestic service from Richmond International Airport (RIC) with connecting options to points around the globe. According to the Commonwealth of Virginia, Airport activities create nearly 16,000 jobs and contribute about $2.1 billion in economic activity annually to Virginia's Capital Region. To learn more, visit RIC on the web, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Richmond International Airport