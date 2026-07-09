Richmond Jazz and Music Festival Adds R&B Star Lloyd to 2026 Lineup

RICHMOND, Va., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival (RJMF) has added platinum-selling R&B artist LLOYD to its 2026 lineup, further strengthening one of the Mid-Atlantic's most celebrated music festivals. Passes are on sale now and fans are encouraged to purchase early as demand continues to grow.

Returning to Maymont August 8-9, the festival continues to build on its reputation as a destination event, drawing music lovers from across the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond for a weekend that blends world-class performances with Richmond's culture and hospitality.

2026 Richmond Jazz and Music Festival featuring Erykah Badu, LLOYD, and more. August 8-9 at Maymont. Powered by Dominion Energy. With Love from Virginia is for Lovers. Tickets at RichmondJazzAndMusicFestival.com

LLOYD, whose chart-topping hits including You, Get It Shawty, Lay It Down, and Dedication to My Ex (Miss That) helped define a generation of R&B, will headline Saturday night's performances. Neo-soul icon and Grammy Award winner Erykah Badu returns to headline Sunday, leading a weekend lineup that includes Samara Joy, Johnny Gill, Lupe Fiasco, Leon Thomas, Alex Isley, Down to the Bone, Free Nationals, Doug E. Fresh, Talib Kweli, Peter White, Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers, The Blackbyrds, Noname, Tiana Major9, The Main Squeeze, Hot Like Mars, and more.

"This year's festival is shaping up to be our most exciting yet," said Frances Burruss, Account Director for JMI. "We're continuing to elevate every aspect of the festival, from the lineup to the overall guest experience. RJMF offers something you simply can't find anywhere else."

Beyond the music, organizers are introducing new fan activations, enhanced hospitality experiences and expanded vendor offerings. Building on positive feedback from 2025, RJMF will again feature a more compact footprint that makes it easier to move between stages, along with a schedule designed without overlapping performances so fans never have to choose between artists.

The celebration begins before festival weekend with the return of Straight No Chaser, a week-long series of straight-ahead jazz performances at Richmond-area restaurants and venues leading into Festival weekend.

Produced by JMI, powered by Dominion Energy, and with love from Virginia is for Lovers, RJMF has become one of the Mid-Atlantic's premier live music events, welcoming thousands of attendees each year while generating significant economic impact for the Richmond region. Support is also provided by Altria, Richmond Region Tourism, Henrico County, Richmond Economic Development Authority, Virginia Lottery, 12 On Your Side and Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Passes and additional information at RichmondJazzAndMusicFestival.com.

Contact: Frances Burruss, Account Director, JMI

Phone: 912-661-1444 | [email protected]

SOURCE Richmond Jazz and Music Festival