RICHMOND MUTUAL BANCORPORATION, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

RICHMOND, Ind., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBI) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on Richmond Mutual Bancorporation common stock of $0.15 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on March 11, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 25, 2026.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc., headquartered in Richmond, Indiana, is the holding company for First Bank Richmond, a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial and trust services within its local communities through its eight locations in Richmond, Centerville, Cambridge City, and Shelbyville, Indiana, and its six locations in Sidney, Piqua, Troy, and Columbus, Ohio.

