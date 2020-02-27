Richmond Pita Pit Grand Opening is Friday with $5 Pitas, Serving Fresh-Grilled Flavor-Filled™ Food to VCU Students and the Downtown Areas

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) students have a new place to work and eat in downtown Richmond as Jordan Anderson prepares for the grand opening of his very own Pita Pit, the alternative fast-food option that's healthy and flavorful. The grand opening will take place Friday, February 28th at the restaurant location: 815 W. Cary Street near the VCU campus.

Anderson knew he wanted to open a business ever since watching CBS's Undercover Boss. "I remember thinking it's something I could do one day," he said in an interview on his opening day.

The downtown Richmond area and VCU campus will enjoy $5 pitas all day February 28th to celebrate. "I'm also employing a lot of students," said Anderson, "they are great ambassadors who support a healthy lifestyle. Go Rams!"

Consumer eating trends have shifted toward healthier options and Pita Pit has created an entire culture and proven franchise system to meet the growing demand. Pita Pit franchising is a great way to become part of the booming restaurant industry.

The fresh made-to-order pitas are completely customizable and Anderson couldn't choose one favorite. Instead, he said he loves the gyro and chicken pesto. He added that Pita Pit includes Mediterranean options without pine nuts which is great for those with allergies.

I have fond memories of eating at the Pita Pit in my hometown of Mason City, Iowa so this is a dream come true," said Anderson. "The Pita Pit franchise model gives me all the tools I need to be successful."

About Pita Pit

Since opening its first restaurant in the U.S. in 1999, Pita Pit Inc. has continued to grow as one of the healthiest restaurant franchises in the country. Offering a healthier and more flavorful alternative to traditional fast-food, Pita Pit's made-to-order pitas feature a customizable mix of freshly grilled protein, vegetables, cheeses and zesty sauces all flavorfully rolled into a delicious pita or salad. The company was founded in Ontario, Canada in 1995 and now boasts more than 580 locations across 11 countries, in 2019 Pita Pit landed on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. Learn more at www.pitapit.com.

