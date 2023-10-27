RICHMOND PUBLIC SECTOR WORKERS VOTE TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

News provided by

Teamsters Local 322

27 Oct, 2023, 21:21 ET

More Than 600 Labor and Trades Workers Choose Teamsters Local 322

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers in the City of Richmond's Department of Public Works, Department of Public Utilities, and Department of Parks and Recreation have voted to join Teamsters Local 322. This massive organizing victory is the first time that any union has represented City of Richmond workers.

"We're thrilled to welcome this group of Virginia public sector workers to the Teamsters," said Brian Peyton, President of Local 322. "These 600 workers play a critical role in the Richmond community – and they deserve a contract that is reflective of the important nature of their work. Local 322 looks forward to getting these hardworking Teamsters the best possible contract."

"We've sent a clear message in Richmond that no worker should be denied their rights. The Teamsters will continue to organize, fight back, and rise above anti-union forces," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Public sector workers have shown they are empowered and committed to improving their livelihoods. No matter the industry, workers are fed up and want representation."

Prior to May 2021, public sector workers in the Commonwealth of Virginia were not able to collectively bargain. In February 2023, Local 322 filed a petition with the Richmond City Labor Administrator to initiate an election for the labor and trades bargaining unit.

"We voted to have the Teamsters represent us workers because we wanted respect on the job and to be a part of the strongest union family in North America," said Mavis Green, maintenance and operations crew chief for the City of Richmond's Department of Public Works. "We're excited to have power at the bargaining table and we can't wait to get our very first union contract. Richmond's slogan is 'one city, our city,' but now, we are a Teamsters city!"

"This organizing victory is a clear indication that workers across the Commonwealth know their worth and are determined to get a union contract," said Dwayne Johnson, Organizing Director at Local 322. "Richmond public sector workers know that the best way to get higher wages, better benefits, and respect on the job is with a Teamster contract. We're pleased to welcome more than 600 workers to Local 322 and look forward to organizing other public sector workers in Virginia."

Teamsters Local 322, the second-largest Teamsters local union in Virginia, represents more than 1,600 workers in various industries throughout Richmond, Virginia, and surrounding areas. For more information, visit teamsterslocal322.org.

Contact:
Matt Maciejczak, (804) 321-0356
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 322

Also from this source

NAPA TRANSPORTATION DRIVERS VOTE TO JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 322

NAPA TRANSPORTATION DRIVERS VOTE TO JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 322

Truck drivers with NAPA Transportation in Richmond have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 322. It is the first group of workers at the...
RICHMOND TEAMSTERS VOLUNTEER WITH JACOB'S CHANCE FOR RIVER CITY BUDDY BALL EVENT

RICHMOND TEAMSTERS VOLUNTEER WITH JACOB'S CHANCE FOR RIVER CITY BUDDY BALL EVENT

Teamsters Local 322 members showcased their commitment to community service and camaraderie through their participation in the Legacy Initiative for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.