Richmond Road Holdings, LLC Launches Its 2018-2019 Sustainability Report

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Privately held energy services company Richmond Road Holdings, LLC (RRH) is pleased to announce the highly anticipated release of its 2018-2019 Sustainability Report. RRH operates businesses across several states, including Kiwi Energy in New York and Ohio, and Spring Power & Gas in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland. The company's 2018-2019 Sustainability Report outlines the ways in which the company attained its goal of maintaining carbon neutrality during the time period, as well as some of the upcoming initiatives that will put RRH on the trajectory to achieve carbon neutrality again in 2020.

Humans throughout the entire world have been presented with unprecedented challenges over the last couple of years, including a wake-up call for the need to take immediate climate action as well as the introduction of the COVID-19 pandemic. From its launch to present day, RRH has maintained a commitment to conducting its business in a manner that is as innovative as it is environmentally and socially responsible. Over the years, RRH has adapted its operations in order to meet the current needs of customers, employees, and the planet.

Richmond Road Holdings, LLC complies with all regulations applicable to its business while striving to operate above the environmental standards required by law in the markets it operates. By reducing its overall environmental footprint, reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, managing waste, and enhancing biodiversity and environmental conservation, RRH has successfully achieved carbon neutrality over the last five years and is well underway to do so for the sixth year.

RRH has continued to develop its Ecogold loyalty program and is constantly exploring new opportunities that will bring value to customers' lives, as well as additional ways that customers can live a more sustainable lifestyle. Additionally, through the Ecogold Environmental Fund, RRH is able to partner with non-profit organizations whose programs align with the company and the fund's values of sustainability, integrity, and environmental accountability. The Ecogold Environmental Fund is a private fund established and funded with contributions from Kiwi Energy and Spring Power & Gas. Partners during 2018-2019 have included Transportation Alternatives, Brooklyn Greenway Initiative, Bethesda Green, Ohio City Bicycle Co-Op, and more.

"RRH values our customers, our people, and the community. Our 2018-2019 Sustainability Report has illustrated the ways in which we consider the overall impact of our company, on the environment, and the wider community. We are always evolving and looking for better and more efficient solutions for our customers. Through our innovative approach and by focusing on our customers and the community, we seek to be the company of choice for environmentally conscious energy solutions. We will continue to advocate for a sustainable future in all of our business operations." -Richard Booth, President of Retail Operations, Richmond Road Holdings, LLC.

