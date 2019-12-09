Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Bike/Ped Path To Close Each Night This Week and Dec. 17-18

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The new bicycle-pedestrian path on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge will be closed each night this week from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow crews to perform maintenance work on the north side of the span. The path closures will begin tonight and continue through the night of Friday, Dec. 13 into Saturday morning, Dec. 14. The four-mile-long path, which opened to the public last month, also will be closed from 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 to accommodate similar maintenance work.

The Richmond-San Rafael bicycle/pedestrian path was developed through a partnership between the Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA), Caltrans, the Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) and the Transportation Authority of Marin (TAM). BATA administers toll revenues from the Bay Area's seven state-owned toll bridges. Caltrans owns and operates the state highway system, including the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. CCTA manages Contra Costa County's transportation sales tax program and oversees county transportation planning efforts. TAM serves as Marin County's congestion management agency, manages the county's transportation sales tax and vehicle registration fee, and coordinates funding for transportation projects and programs throughout Marin County.

