Richmond Standard News Site Wins Gold in 2018 Bulldog PR Awards for Best Newsroom

The Bulldog PR Awards celebrate the best and brightest in corporate communications and public relations. It's the only PR awards program judged exclusively by journalists. The program received a record-breaking number of entries this year.

The Richmond Standard began in 2014 with a simple vision: provide the community the local news they were hungry for. The Richmond Standard is the first of its kind corporate-sponsored local community news site. Just like other established news outlets, the Richmond Standard takes a newsroom approach deploying daily editorial team members, community-based freelancers, and a comprehensive editorial calendar to give community readers a reason to come back again, and again. Monthly page views for the digital newspaper is roughly 154,000.

Four years later, the Richmond Standard has established itself as a credible, important new source for local residents in Richmond and Contra Costa County. Residents send in photos, provide eyewitness accounts of local happenings, and share other news that is important to them. The Standard writes stories that focus on what actually matters to the community, which in turn, has cemented the Standard as a trusted, reliable source for community news.

The Standard also is also recognized by other prominent news organizations, including the San Francisco Chronicle, which noted The Standard has won "praise for highlighting Richmond people and projects ignored by the Bay Area's mainstream papers – The Chronicle included." The East Bay Express noted the Standard as a "widely read news source … owned by Chevron."

The Standard's editor is Mike Aldax, a former reporter and editor with the San Francisco Examiner. The paper is published by Singer Associates Public Relations San Francisco.

